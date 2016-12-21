11-month steel output rises by almost 11%

Iran produced 16.435 million tons of crude steel in the first 11 months of 2016, showing a 10.97-percent rise compared to the figure for the same period of 2015, which was 14.81 million tons.

According to statistics released by World Steel Association (WSA) on Wednesday, China topped the list of crude steel producers in the period with 738.94 million tons.

The second to sixth positions went to Japan, India, the United States, Russia and South Korea with 96.059 million tons, 87.531 million tons, 72.041 million tons, 64.623 million tons and 62.779million tons respectively, the report said.

In November, Iran's estimated production of crude steel was announced at 1.585 million tons showing a decrease of 3.35 percent against the figure for October, which was 1.640 million tons.

Global steel production in November amounted to 132.402 million tons, which indicates a 3.21-percent decline compared with the October output which was put at 136.799 million tons.

WSA is the international trade body of the iron and steel industry. The association represents approximately 170 steel producers, including 17 of the world's 20 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.

Its members account for around 85 percent of world steel production.