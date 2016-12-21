RSS
News ID:174233
Publish Date: Wed, 21 Dec 2016 18:59:28 GMT
Service: Culture

Younan's poetry translated in French

A collection of poetry by Iranian Azarbaijani poet Rasoul Younan titled 'One Day, One Lover' has been translated into French under the title 'Un jour un amoureux…'.

The translator Saideh Seyed-Kaboli said that as first the translation was supposed to be a small collection, but in view of the enthusiasm shown by French publishers, it was translated into two chapters, ISNA wrote.

Seyed-Kaboli said that once she read his poems at first, she was really interested in his works and made up her mind to continue translating his literary works.

The French version of the book will be available in book stores from the beginning of 2017, she said.

Younan was born in 1969 in a village near Orumieh Lake in West Azarbaijan. He is a poet, translator, playwright and writer in Persian as well as Azarbaijani literature.

   
KeyWords
Younan
French
IranDaily
 
