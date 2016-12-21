Iran U-17 football team discovers rivals at Granatkin Memorial

Iran U-17 football team has learnt its fate at the 17th edition of Granatkin Memorial — a youth association football tournament which traditionally features invited national sides composed of U-17, U-18, and U-19 players.

The Iranian team has been pooled with host Saint Petersburg, Moldova and Slovenia in Group D.

Abbas Chamanian’s boys will kick off the tournament with a match against Saint Petersburg on January 9.

Iran will meet Slovenia and Moldova on January 11 and 13, respectively.

The tourney will be held during January 8-21, 2017, commemorating the first FIFA vice-president Valentin Granatkin.

The complete list of the groups follows:

Group А: Tajikistan — Greece — Bulgaria — Estonia

Group В: Latvia — Belarus — Russia — India

Group С: Lithuania — Azerbaijan — Slovakia — Kazakhstan

Group D: Moldova — Slovenia — Saint Petersburg — Iran