Iran U-17 football team discovers rivals at Granatkin Memorial

December 22, 2016 0600 GMT
The Iranian team has been pooled with host Saint Petersburg, Moldova and Slovenia in Group D.
Abbas Chamanian’s boys will kick off the tournament with a match against Saint Petersburg on January 9.
Iran will meet Slovenia and Moldova on January 11 and 13, respectively.
The tourney will be held during January 8-21, 2017, commemorating the first FIFA vice-president Valentin Granatkin.
The complete list of the groups follows:
Group А: Tajikistan — Greece — Bulgaria — Estonia
Group В: Latvia — Belarus — Russia — India
Group С: Lithuania — Azerbaijan — Slovakia — Kazakhstan
Group D: Moldova — Slovenia — Saint Petersburg — Iran