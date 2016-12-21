Pakistan, Malaysia to discuss FTA prospects

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan is scheduled to pay an official visit to Tehran in late December to kickstart formal talks on a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

Dastgir Khan, heading a business delegation, will visit the Iranian capital on December 28-29 at the official invitation of Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh, Business Recorder reported on Wednesday.

During his stay in Iran, the Pakistani minister will explore ways to finalize the initial draft of the free trade agreement signed by the two countries during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Islamabad in March.

The agreement, also known as 'Strategic Action Plan', aims to raise Tehran-Islamabad trade to $5 billion in the next five years.

Both countries recently held the first initial meeting on FTA in Tehran to discuss the drafts of the pact. According to the provisions of the five-year plan, both countries have shared draft text of framework on Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

According to sources, Iran-Pakistan FTA would be based on the draft drawn up by Islamabad and expected to be finalized within one year. Both countries would share their tariff data so that a consensus list of tradable items could be prepared.

The sources said in view of opening up of post-sanctions Iranian economy, Pakistani Ministry of Commerce is exploring avenues to enhance bilateral trade to $5 billion in five years, in accordance with the vision of the top political leadership of the two countries.

The proposed measures include initiation of FTA negotiations, holding of single country exhibitions, reciprocal visits by delegations, removal of tariff barriers, regular meetings of Joint Border Trade and Joint Trade Committee, reactivation of joint Business Council, opening of additional international border crossing points and establishment of border markets.

Presently, Pakistan and Iran have Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) which has been in effect since September 1, 2006. Under the PTA Pakistan has granted tariff concessions to Iran on 338 tariff lines while Iran has granted tariff concessions on 309 tariff lines.

Average tariff concessions are around 18 percent.

Although international sanctions against Iran have been lifted, Pakistani banks are still hesitant to carry out transactions with Iranian banks. The absence of banking channels is the single largest obstacle to enhancing Pakistan-Iran trade.

The US has not lifted sanctions against Iran so far whereas European Union (EU) has relaxed conditions.

The Federal Cabinet recently cleared MoU of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing it to start negotiations with Iran on opening of banking channels so that both countries could start economic activities legally.

Malaysia talks

Meanwhile, Malaysian International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said on Wednesday that Malaysia will embark on FTA talks with Iran to take advantage of the potential growth of bilateral business since trade sanctions were lifted said, reported nst.com.my.

The Malaysian cabinet has given the green light for MITI to proceed with the FTA talks.

"In terms of bilateral trade, the volume has been small, about $700 million (RM3.14 billion) in 2015 but, since the sanctions have been lifted, we hope to boost Malaysian exports to Iran," he said, at a media briefing on the trade and investment outlook for 2017.

The two governments agreed to double the trade during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Malaysia in October.

Mustapa said that given a population of 80 million, Iran is one of the largest markets in the Persian Gulf region and already businesses are making a beeline to tap into the business potential since the sanctions were lifted in January.