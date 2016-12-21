RSS
News ID:174241
Publish Date: Wed, 21 Dec 2016 19:09:52 GMT
Service: Iran

Petronas inks cooperation deal with NIOC

Petronas inks cooperation deal with NIOC

Malaysian oil company Petronas on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to collaborate in a field study in South Azadegan and Cheshmeh Khosh oilfields.

The signing ceremony was held at NIOC headquarters in Tehran on Wednesday, Shana reported.

Based on the MoU, a study will be undertaken over a period of six months, and is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2017.

The agreement was signed by Executive Vice President and head of Petronas Upstream Division Anuar Taib and NIOC's Deputy Managing Director for Engineering and Development.

"We would like to thank NIOC for the opportunity as the MoU is an important milestone for both Petronas and NIOC. Iran has provided an opportunity for growth in the Middle East beyond your current footprint in Iraq," said Anuar at the ceremony.

"We will bring our capabilities and expertise in oil and gas to Iran and look forward to a successful partnership with NIOC," he added.

   
KeyWords
Petronas
NIOC
cooperation
 
