Russia doubts ambassador killer was lone wolf

The spokesman for President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday indicated that Russia doesn't believe the gunman who killed Russia's ambassador to Turkey acted on his own, but refused to explain the reasons for the suspicion.

"We shouldn't rush with any theories before the investigators establish who were behind the assassination of our ambassador," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who offered no suggestions about who those people might be, AP reported.

The ambassador, Andrei Karlov, was killed Monday evening in front of stunned onlookers at a photo exhibition in Ankara. The assassin, Mevlut Mert Altintas of Ankara's riot police squad, was killed in a police operation.

A senior Turkish government official, who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity, said it was unlikely Altintas acted alone. The official said the killing had all the marks of being "fully professional, not a one-man action."

Altintas shouted: "Don't forget Aleppo! Don't forget Syria!" in Turkish during the attack.

On Tuesday evening, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said Cavusoglu spoke with US Secretary of State John Kerry by phone and provided information on the assailant.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government rules, said Cavusoglu also told Kerry that both Turkey and Russia "know" that a movement led by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the attack.

Turkey has accused Gulen of orchestrating a failed military coup in July aimed at toppling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accuses the cleric of wanting to destabilize Turkey. It is pressing the United States to extradite Gulen to Turkey to stand trial for his alleged role in the coup attempt. Gulen has denied the accusations.

During the phone call, Kerry raised concerns about "some of the rhetoric coming out of Turkey with respect to American involvement or support, tacit or otherwise, for this unspeakable assassination yesterday because of the presence of Mr. Gulen here in the United States," Kerry's spokesman John Kirby said.

Much of Turkey's media, both broadcast and print, has reported claims that the gunman had links to the Gulen movement, including reports of Gulen literature being found in his home, and of him having studied at a Gulen-run school.