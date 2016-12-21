MP: Mosul, Aleppo liberation will not end regional war

By Sadeq Dehqan

An Iranian Member of Parliament has voiced serious concern about the ongoing wars and the continuation of conflicts in the Middle East.

Alireza Mahjoub, the head of Parliament’s labor bloc, described the conflicts in Iraq and Syria as “complicated,” stressing that the liberation of the cities of Aleppo and Mosul will not end ‘the riddle of war’ in these Arab nations.

Alireza Mahjoub, who also represents Iran’s House of Workers, had recently accompanied a visiting Iranian delegation which held talks with Syrian officials in Damascus.

In an interview with Iran Daily, Mahjoub touched upon the results of his trip, the crisis in Syria and Iraq as well as the prospect of war in these nations.

Iran Daily: Please elaborate on the outcome of your trip to Syria?

Alireza Mahjoub: A Syrian labor union invited us — as an Iranian labor union — to travel to Damascus. We held talks with the prime minister, the head of parliament and other Syrian officials to discuss the crises in Syria and the region. Both Iranian and Syrian officials had convergent views on the regional crises.

The Iranian labor union also threw its weight behind Syria’s laborers and strongly condemned the atrocities perpetrated against the government and people of the Arab country.

The Iranian and Syrian delegations also reached agreements to take measures to improve the situation of disabled workers and those who have been maimed in the war.

How do you assess the prospect of the ongoing war in Syria?

The war in Syria is a scenario which has been observed in countries like Afghanistan. This war is aimed at ousting the legitimate government of President Bashar al-Assad. Anti-Shia groups, those who are pursuing their regional interests, as well as big powers are involved in creating this scenario.

In fact, Syria is the focal point of an international conflict where almost all powerful nations are playing a role. This could trigger all-out wars in the future because big powers resort to all measures to achieve their objectives. Hence, I believe the ongoing regional conflicts will not end soon.

Despite your remarks, some believe the liberation of Aleppo and Mosul will contribute to the collapse of terrorist groups.

Presently, the advances of the Iraqi and Syrian armies in Mosul and Aleppo have dealt blows to the terrorists. Such gains have raised hopes that terrorist groups such as Daesh could be eradicated. However, tensions are still rife in the region.

The liberation of Aleppo could resolve the ongoing conflicts in Syria. Nonetheless, the Israeli regime and some of the regional countries will not allow fighting come to an end.

The situation in Iraq is more complicated. Some groups continue to fan the flames of war under the pretext of fighting against the United States. The remnants of the former Iraqi regime, as well as other groups which pursue different goals, have exacerbated the situation.

Besides, Washington is not serious in the fight against terrorism in Iraq despite its so-called war against Daesh.

The US is also creating divisions among the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish autonomous region. Washington plays a major role in sowing discord among Shia and Sunni Muslims as well.

These are among issues which can provoke imminent wars.

What's your take on Iran's role in Syria?

Syria has a strategic and special situation for Iran. The Islamic Republic should remain vigilant and monitor developments in Syria. Any negligence could pave the ground for spreading the war to the Iranian soil.

Supporting the legitimate government of President Assad is in line with our national interests. Iran is helping Syria in its fight against terrorists at the request of the country’s government. This indicates that the Islamic Republic’s presence in Syria is legitimate.