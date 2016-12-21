Iranian deputy FM visiting Syria, Lebanon

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in the Syrian capital on Wednesday and is to visit Lebanon later in order to discuss issues of mutual interest and developments in the region with the two Arab states' officials.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Jaberi Ansari planned to meet senior Syrian officials, including Pesident Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

Jaberi Ansari who accompanied Foreign Minister Zarif to Moscow for Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral meeting on Syrian situation, will exchange views with the Syrian officials about the latest developments in the region, particularly in the war-hit country.

Iran, Russia and Turkey held a trilateral meeting in Russia on Tuesday to discuss situation on Syria.

During his stay in the Arab country, Jaberi Ansari is also slated to participate in a meeting of Iran-Syria joint political committee.

The Iranian diplomat will also pay an official visit to Lebanon and hold talks with the country’s officials.

The trip to Damascus comes as the Syrian Army and their allies on Tuesday entered eastern parts of Aleppo for the first time in four years after thousands of terrorists were transported out of the northwestern city as part of a deal between Damascus and terrorist groups.