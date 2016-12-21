RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 22, 2016 0606 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174250
Publish Date: Wed, 21 Dec 2016 21:40:23 GMT
Service: Iran

Turkey suspends 2k education staff over coup plot

Turkey suspends 2k education staff over coup plot

Turkey has sacked nearly 2,000 education employees over their alleged links to the coup attempt of July 15.

An official from the Turkish Ministry of Education said 1,980 teachers and school employees had been placed under suspension pending investigation. There was no further information available.

Ankara has been engaged in a crackdown on people it accuses of having connections to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Gulen of having masterminded the coup. The Pennsylvania-based cleric denies the allegation.

President Erdogan on Wednesday said the off-duty police officer who gunned down Russia’s ambassador to Turkey on December 19 had connections with Gulen. The cleric, who has denounced the assassination, denies any involvement.

The post-coup crackdown has seen some 36,000 people jailed pending trial and more than 100,000 sacked or suspended in the civil service, army, judiciary and other institutions.

The campaign has raised criticism among those accusing the government of using the failed putsch as a pretext to suppress dissent.

On December 15, Human Rights Watch accused the Turkish government of silencing independent media in an attempt to block scrutiny or criticism of Ankara’s large-scale crackdown.

   
KeyWords
Turkey
education
coup plot
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2264 sec