5 killed in shooting attack on Afghan lawmaker's house in Kabul

Five people have been killed in a shooting attack on the house of a member of parliament in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

An Afghan police official said three gunmen attacked the house of Mir Wali, a lawmaker from the volatile southern province of Helmand, on Wednesday.

The official confirmed that at least three security guards and two members of Wali's family were killed in the assault.

Local Afghan media reports said among the dead are two of the lawmaker's grandchildren.

A number of Wali’s family members and friends have been taken hostage by the gunmen.

Wais Samimi, the former Uruzgan police chief, has also reportedly been wounded in the attack.

The gunmen are still believed to be inside the house. Local news station Tolo News quoted residents as saying that the sound of gunfire and explosions could be heard.

Kabul and several other major Afghan cities have seen repeated bombings and shooting attacks in recent months.

Helmand province, one of the strongholds of Taliban, has fallen increasingly under militant control over the past two years.

The people of Afghanistan have been suffering from violence and insecurity since the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror in 2001.

Taliban lost its grip over Afghanistan in the US-led military invasion, but security has not been delivered to the country despite the presence of foreign boots on Afghan soil.