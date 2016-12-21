Explosion rocks Christian group building in Australia

An explosion has rocked the headquarters of a Christian lobby group in Australia’s capital, Canberra.

A vehicle, carrying gas cylinders, struck the building of the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby Group (ACL) in Canberra's suburb of Deakin on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported.

"A vehicle has rammed our office in Canberra & exploded all staff are safe," Lyle Shelton, the managing director of the ACL, said in a message posted on Twitter.

He also posted a photograph of the burned out van that was driven into the building.

According to news.com.au, the explosion blasted out some of the windows of the office building.

The driver of the van is reportedly receiving treatment.

Authorities are investigating whether the crash was an accident or a deliberate attack.

An Australian Capital Territory Police spokesman said, "Police are investigating the matter and that is ongoing at this time."

The ACL is the most powerful conservative Christian lobby group in Australia and it has recently been campaigning against same-sex marriage.