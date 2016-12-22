Carl Icahn to be Trump’s special advisor with no ‘specific duties’

US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped his old fired, Carl Icahn, to serve as a special adviser on regulations reform.

Icahn is one of the "world's greatest businessmen,” according to a Trump press release on Wednesday.

"He is not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future especially having to do with finances and economies," added the future president. "His help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable.”

The American business magnate would be advising the president "in his individual capacity and will not be serving as a federal employee or a Special Government Employee and will not have any specific duties."

This means Icahn will not have to separate himself from his business interests while advising the president, an accusation Trump and his family members are facing themselves.

“Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork," Icahn said. "It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities. President-elect Trump is serious about helping American families, and regulatory reform will be a critical component of making America work again.”

Swamp draining fans get mud in the face again!

Icahn has already been holding top positions in RJR Nabisco, Texaco, Philips Petroleum, Western Union, Viacom, Revlon, Time Warner, Motorola, Dell, Netflix, Apple and eBay.

The Democratic National Committee reacted to the new appointment, calling it "quid-pro-quo," further noting that the business magnate will "be in charge of overseeing regulatory overhauls while simultaneously controlling or owning stock in companies that could benefit from the changes he makes."

"It looks like Trump isn’t the only billionaire set to profit off of the presidency," DNC Deputy Communications Director Eric Walker said. “The corrupt nature of this arrangement cannot be understated. Voters who wanted Trump to drain the swamp just got another face full of mud.”