Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenage boy

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy in the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds during a raid in which they also demolished a house.

Troops on board more than 40 military vehicles stormed the Kafr Aqab neighborhood early Thursday, sparking clashes and firing at local presidents which left Ahmad al-Kharoubi dead.

The 18-year-old teenager sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes and subsequently died of the injuries.

The raid was carried out to destroy the family house of another Palestinian, Mesbah Abu Sabih, who was killed by Israeli troops in October. He was accused of killing two Israelis in a shooting attack in Jerusalem al-Quds on October 9, 2016.

The raid came only four days after Israeli military forces shot dead a Palestinian teenage boy near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

The victim was shot in the heart during clashes between Israeli soldiers and a group of young Palestinians in the village of Beit Rima. The slain teenager was identified as 19-year-old Ahmed Hazem Rimawi.

The occupied territories have witnessed tensions ever since Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

Nearly 270 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the beginning of October last year.