Iran inks deals as Rouhani visits Kazakhstan

Iran and Kazakhstan have signed five agreements for cooperation on the second leg of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s tour of the Central Asia.

Rouhani and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev oversaw the signing of the accords in the capital Astana on Thursday, aimed at expanding economic relations.

The agreements cover such areas as livestock quarantine, shipping in the Caspian Sea, tourism, social welfare and cooperation between the central banks of the two countries to facilitate mutual business.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Rouhani began his tour in Armenia on Wednesday and is about to visit Kyrgyzstan next at the invitation of the respective countries’ heads of state.

Together with Russia and Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan form the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Ahead of his departure, Rouhani said ties with the three countries are highly important to Iran in the light of mutually-beneficial economic potentials.

He also underlined the importance of cooperation with the three countries for the Islamic Republic’s national security.

“Over the past years, we have established closer ties with this group (EAEU),” said Rouhani, adding, “We are pursuing economic relations featuring preferential tariffs and ultimately free trade with these countries.”

The ongoing talks, he said, also focused on the issues of terrorism and insecurity as well as unity among the nations to confront common threats.