RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 22, 2016 0614 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174287
Publish Date: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 18:31:08 GMT
Service: Iran

Large fire hits residential area in northwestern Japanese city

Large fire hits residential area in northwestern Japanese city

A massive fire has struck the Japanese city of Itoigawa, prompting local authorities to seek help from the country’s armed forces to put out the inferno.

The blaze engulfed about 140 houses and other buildings after it started at around 10:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT), according to media on Thursday.

A local fire department authority said the flames showed no sign of dying down as night fell on the city, which is about 340 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tokyo.

In the afternoon, the government dispatched a total of 155 army personnel and 25 vehicles to the city to help control the blaze.

Until now, there have been no reports of fatalities, but two women were injured in the fire that hit a residential area of the coastal city.

“This was an area that was crowded with wooden structures, which is a type of townscape prone for fire to spread quickly,” Ai Sekizawa, professor at Tokyo University of Science and an expert on fire protection, told the media.

“On top of that, there was a strong wind,” he added. “This creates a condition that, once a fire starts, it can spread quickly, while on the other hand the fire can become difficult to contain.”

Residents of hundreds of houses in the area had been ordered to evacuate, local officials said.

TV footage showed orange flames and grey smoke from the fire rising into the sky despite efforts by firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

   
KeyWords
Large fire
residential area
Japanese city
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0816 sec