Home

December 22, 2016 0617 GMT

News ID:174289
Publish Date: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 18:55:15 GMT
Service: Iran

Most Democratic voters don't want Clinton to run again: Poll

A majority of Democratic voters in the US don’t want Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 presidential nominee, to run again in a presidential election, according to a new poll.

Just 23 percent of Democrats and independents were excited about the prospect of Clinton running again for the White House, the USA Today/Suffolk University poll found.

However, 62 percent said they would prefer the twice-failed presidential candidate not to enter the race again, the poll shows.

The CIA concluded earlier this month that individuals working for the Russian government provided thousands of hacked emails from Democratic organizations and officials to WikiLeaks.

The hacked emails were a regular source of embarrassment to Clinton during the presidential race and may have contributed to her defeat.

The new survey also shows that a majority of Democrats and independents would like to see "someone entirely new" launch a presidential campaign.

Among people who are not new to the political scene, Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders fared best.

Forty-four percent and 43 percent of those voters, respectively, said they would be excited to see Sanders and Biden run.

However, it’s unlikely that either of them will mount another White House bid. Sanders will be 79 and Biden will be 78 on presidential inauguration day in 2021.

The poll also found that 25 percent of likely voters think President-elect Donald Trump will prove to be a failed president and 38 percent are alarmed by Trump’s presidency.

Trump has made little progress in uniting a divided nation or reassuring the voters who didn't choose him for president, the poll said.

The figures show the extent to which the country remains unusually divided even though Election Day has passed, said Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates.

"Usually elections settle arguments and the nation comes together, at least in the short term," Yang said. "Today, hard feelings persist on both sides of the partisan divide. It's as if the 2016 campaign has never ended."

   
