Trump names adviser Conway counselor to president

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway will serve as counselor to the president when he takes office next month.

According to a statement released by the Trump transition team on Thursday, Conway will “continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions.”

Conway has been a senior advisor to the president-elect’s transition team since his victory against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the November 8 election.

"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," Trump said in a statement.

Conway, who joined Trump’s campaign in the summer when it was mired in controversy, helped it to achieve a stunning victory last month.

She said on Thursday that a “Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.”

“I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results,” she added.

Conway previously turned down a position as the president-elect's press secretary, saying that such a job would take her away from her four young children.

“My family is going to move to Washington D.C. and I will either stay outside and run the political super structure or I will go into the West Wing and take a position right next to the president where I feel like I can serve him in the way I advise him off-camera, which is most of the advice and counsel I give," she said on Tuesday.

Trump’s campaign has been hit with many controversies since its inception in early 2015, but he still managed to stun the world by defeating the heavily-favored Democrat candidate in the election.

Thousands of people since then have held demonstrations in cities across the US to protest against Trump's victory, condemning his controversial campaign rhetoric against Muslims, immigrants, women and other groups.

The real estate mogul's controversial comments include a call to ban all Muslims from coming to America as well as stopping Mexican migrants by building a long wall along the US-Mexico border.

He has also sought a database to track Muslims across the United States and said that the US would have "absolutely no choice" but to close down mosques.