UK army using Nazi Germany training tactics: Russia defense chief

Russia’s military has criticized the British army for employing training techniques used by Nazi Germany during World War II, amid rising tensions in Moscow-NATO relations.

During exercises British troops “have started to use Russian-made tanks and uniforms of the Russian military to designate the enemy,” said Minister Sergei Shoigu. on Thursday.

“The last time this training method was used was by Nazi Germany during the Second World War,” Shoigu added.

The Russian defense chief further slammed a twofold increase in NATO military exercises, “most of which are anti-Russian,” saying the Western military bloc has “declared Russia a main threat and continues to build up its military potential at our borders.”

Tensions between NATO and Russia intensified after the Crimea separated from Ukraine and joined Russian mainland in March 2014.

Since then, NATO has practically suspended all levels of cooperation with Russia over Moscow’s alleged role in the Ukraine developments, and started a military buildup in Europe by bolstering its eastern flank in Poland and the Baltic states to exert pressure on Moscow.

Moscow has slammed the US-led move, accusing NATO leaders of hyping up a “non-existent threat” from Russia.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced Western powers for destabilizing Europe under the “myth of a Russian threat.”

Lavrov, who was speaking at an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) conference in Germany, called on OSCE nations to “take a good look at the map of Europe and see whose military forces are where and what belongs to whom,” referring to NATO’s expansion towards Russia.

“We are sure such a review will convincingly dismantle the myth of a Russian threat and demonstrate where the real risks are coming from,” Lavrov said.

Moscow sees NATO’s bolstering its East Europe flank as a clear and present threat to its security.