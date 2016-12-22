RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 23, 2016 0111 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174298
Publish Date: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 21:38:38 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran’s Rouhani arrives in Bishkek as part of Central Asia tour

Iran’s Rouhani arrives in Bishkek as part of Central Asia tour

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the final leg of a Central Asia tour that already took him to Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Upon arrival, Rouhani was welcomed by his counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev, at the airport close to the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on Thursday night.

Rouhani’s trip was made at the official invitation of Atambayev.

A meeting between the two heads of state and talks between high-ranking joint delegations are scheduled to be held at the Kyrgyz presidential palace on Friday morning.

The Iranian and Kyrgyz officials are also expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting bilateral ties and cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian chief executive on Wednesday visited the Armenian capital, Yerevan, where he met his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

Iran and Armenia issued a joint statement, stressing the two countries’ determination to bolster bilateral relations.

They further signed cooperation agreements on energy, transportation, telecommunications and industry, said part of the statement.

Rouhani also visited Kazakhstan and met with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on Thursday. The two leaders oversaw the signing of five agreements for cooperation.

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
Bishkek
Central Asia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0671 sec