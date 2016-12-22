Iran’s Rouhani arrives in Bishkek as part of Central Asia tour

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the final leg of a Central Asia tour that already took him to Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Upon arrival, Rouhani was welcomed by his counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev, at the airport close to the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on Thursday night.

Rouhani’s trip was made at the official invitation of Atambayev.

A meeting between the two heads of state and talks between high-ranking joint delegations are scheduled to be held at the Kyrgyz presidential palace on Friday morning.

The Iranian and Kyrgyz officials are also expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting bilateral ties and cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian chief executive on Wednesday visited the Armenian capital, Yerevan, where he met his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

Iran and Armenia issued a joint statement, stressing the two countries’ determination to bolster bilateral relations.

They further signed cooperation agreements on energy, transportation, telecommunications and industry, said part of the statement.

Rouhani also visited Kazakhstan and met with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on Thursday. The two leaders oversaw the signing of five agreements for cooperation.