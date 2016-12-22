OSCE monitor warns of unprecedented surge in Ukraine violence

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has issued a fresh warning that a surge in violence in Ukraine's east is pushing the conflict to levels not seen in months.

The OSCE, which monitors the implementation of ceasefire agreements in Ukraine, warned Thursday of a "massive upsurge in violence" in eastern Ukraine, saying cases of truce violation committed by both Kiev's forces and pro-Russians have reached unbearable levels.

Alexander Hug, a top monitor of the OSCE, said in a statement that the organization had recorded a 75-percent increase in the number of ceasefire violations in recent weeks, adding that Ukrainian forces have lost at least eight soldiers since Sunday.

“Behind these dry facts lies a massive upsurge in violence,” Hug said.

The warnings come just a day after the OSCE hailed the progress in negotiations between the two sides of the conflict toward a New Year's truce agreement. Pro-Russia forces are yet to approve the agreement, which the OSCE says could stop shelling for at least the holiday season.

Thousands have been killed since the conflict began in Ukraine’s industrial east more than two years ago. The clashes followed some deep political developments in Kiev, where a Russian-backed government was ousted in 2014 to give the country’s pro-Western forces the opportunity to seize power.

A broad ceasefire deal, reached in February 2015 between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, and known as Minsk II agreement, reduced the hostilities on the ground. However, the OSCE says the two sides no longer respect clauses in the deal which prohibit them from using certain heavy weapons.

Kiev and Western governments have accused Russia of having a major hand in the conflict. Moscow denies the allegation.