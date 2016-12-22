RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 23, 2016 0111 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174302
Publish Date: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 21:51:22 GMT
Service: Iran

Airbus, Iran Air sign final deal: 100 passenger planes on plate

Airbus, Iran Air sign final deal: 100 passenger planes on plate

The Airbus company and Iran's civil aviation carrier Iran Air signed on Thursday the final contract for the purchase of 100 passenger planes, Airbus announced on its website on Thursday.

Calling the hefty contract as historical, the Europe-based multinational passenger plane producer said that according to the agreement between the company and the Iran Air, Iran can securely purchase 46 planes from the A320 family class, 38 planes from the A330 family class and 16 A350 XWBs.

The first batch of the passenger aircrafts are expected to be delivered to the Islamic Republic of Iran in early 2017.

Iran Air Managing Director Farhad Parvaresh and Airbus Managing Director Fabrice Bregier signed the new contract, the report said.

In the signing ceremony, Airbus managing director said that the general contract between the Airbus and the Iran Air encompasses issues like pilot trainings and the air traffic management.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Airbus
deal
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0673 sec