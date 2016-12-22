Iran, Syria officials explore regional developments

Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari and his accompanying delegation met on Thursday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to explore latest developments in the region and the recently-liberated city of Aleppo.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also met with Syrian Foreign Minster Walid al-Muallem to examine the most recent developments in the region as well as Syria.



Jaberi Ansari congratulated the Syrian government and people on their victories in the fight against terrorists particularly in Aleppo.



The Iranian official described Aleppo's liberation as a significant development.



Referring to the human dimension of the crisis in Syria, Jaberi Ansari also said that one of the topics of the talks between Iran and the Syrian government is aiding the people who are trapped amongst the terrorist-waged conflicts in the country.