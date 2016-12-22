RSS
News ID:174304
Publish Date: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 22:01:14 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian weavers roll out 'peace carpet' for UN

Iranian weavers roll out 'peace carpet' for UN

The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a carpet carrying a message of peace for the world.

The 'White Carpet' woven by the carpet weavers in the city of Boukan in West Azerbaijan uses white and olive green fibers and is decorated with 196 birds carrying olive branches to symbolize world peace.

The carpet has been woven in two separate pieces measuring 12 and 16 square meters each.

Originally made to be permanently exhibited at the United Nations, it also carries the word 'Peace' written on the texture of the carpet in 105 world languages.

Present at the unveiling ceremony was Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Hassan Ghashghavi.

Ghashghavi arrived in Boukan on Thursday to attend the special ceremony.

   
