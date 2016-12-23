RSS
December 23, 2016 0109 GMT

News ID:174307
Publish Date: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:42:09 GMT
Service: Iran

Syrian Army in full control of Aleppo

Syrian Army in full control of Aleppo

The Syrian Army said it had retaken Aleppo completely and brought "security and safety" back to the city, as the last group of terrorists were evacuated on Thursday.

The evacuation of the terrorists, who had been holed up in a small, battered enclave in Aleppo, puts the city entirely under the control of the army after years of fighting, state television said.

The final phase of the evacuation ended when a convoy carrying nearly 150 people, including terrorists and members of their families, departed towards terrorist-held areas outside the city, it said.

Broadcasting live, state media showed footage of a convoy crossing from the Ramousah highway junction in south Aleppo to Al-Rashideen in the countryside just southwest of the city.

In parallel, two buses carrying people from the pro-government villages of Al-Foua and Kefraya, besieged by terrorists in Idlib, arrived in government-held Aleppo, state TV said.

Government forces had insisted the two villages must be included in the deal to bring people out of Aleppo.

The Syrian army announced in a statement on Thursday "the return of safety and security to the city of Aleppo".

"This victory constitutes an important turning point," it said.

In the western part of the city, held throughout the war by the government, there was celebratory gunfire, fireworks, and street parties on Thursday night, witnesses told Reuters.

For four years, the city was split between a terrorist-held east and government-held west.

 

   
