President-elect Donald Trump said he would expand the US nuclear arsenal, upending a reduction course set by presidents of both parties over the past four decades, and called for the United States to veto a pending UN resolution that criticized Israel’s settlements policy.

The policy prescriptions, communicated in morning tweets, followed calls since last month’s election to reconsider the arms-length US relationship with Taiwan and to let China keep an underwater U.S. vessel seized by its navy. Trump declared within hours of this week’s Berlin terrorist attack that reaffirmed the wisdom of his plans to bar Muslim immigrants, The Washington Post reported.

The Daesh took the responsibility of the attack. Daesh is sponsored by Saudi Arabia and some other allies of the United States. Trump earlier had accused Hilary Clinton of creating the Daesh.