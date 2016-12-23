RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 23, 2016 0923 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174308
Publish Date: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 09:26:05 GMT
Service: Iran

Trump suggests major change on national security issues

Trump suggests major change on national security issues

President-elect Donald Trump said he would expand the US nuclear arsenal, upending a reduction course set by presidents of both parties over the past four decades, and called for the United States to veto a pending UN resolution that criticized Israel’s settlements policy.

The policy prescriptions, communicated in morning tweets, followed calls since last month’s election to reconsider the arms-length US relationship with Taiwan and to let China keep an underwater U.S. vessel seized by its navy. Trump declared within hours of this week’s Berlin terrorist attack that reaffirmed the wisdom of his plans to bar Muslim immigrants, The Washington Post reported.

The Daesh took the responsibility of the attack. Daesh is sponsored by Saudi Arabia and some other allies of the United States. Trump earlier had accused Hilary Clinton of creating the Daesh.

Late Thursday, Trump suggested in another tweet that the US military’s years-in-the-making plans for a new stealth fighter, Lockheed Martin’s F-35, might be reconsidered, saying he had “asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”

   
KeyWords
US
Trump
policy change
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0667 sec