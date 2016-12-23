NFC proposes participation in South Aluminum Project

China's Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Company (NFC) can cooperate in the development of the second phase of South Aluminum Project in Fars Province.

The proposal was made in a meeting between Managing Director of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Mehdi Karbasian and NFC Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Keli Zhang, imidro.gov.ir reported.

NFC is currently working on the first phase of South Aluminum Project, said Karbasian hoping that a 15-year contract will be signed with the Chinese company on providing bauxite for Iranian aluminum smelters.

Zhang insisted on increasing ties with Iranian companies saying that his company is ready to use the best equipment as well as recent technologies in Iranian projects.

Last week, NFC announced that it will transfer modern technologies on the production of aluminum ingot to Iran.

Deputy Head of NFC Qin Junman said given the recent advances made by China in the mine sector, the company plans to transfer its latest know-how on aluminum smelters to Iran.

The official pointed out that energy consumption will be reduced to its lowest as Iranian smelters employ the technology. "NFC will cooperate with Iranian companies on extraction of gold, copper, lead and zinc in the near future," Junman said.

The company also plans to cooperate in the construction of water desalination plants in central Iran including Kerman Province, added the official.

Pointing to the recent exploratory activities in the country, Junman said Iran has rich mineral resources which provide plenty of opportunities for cooperation in mineral development.

Founded in 1983, NFC is involved in nonferrous metal resources development, engineering contracting, equipment manufacturing, and related trading and service both home and abroad.

With its professional teams of design, consulting, engineering and construction, NFC has completed a large number of nonferrous metal exploration projects, mines, concentrators and smelters, equipping itself with related trading and metallurgical machinery manufacturing capabilities.