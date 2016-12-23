Indonesia eying development of two Iranian oilfields

Indonesian President Joko Widodo underlined that his country is seeking to take part in the development of two oilfields in Iran.

"I hope a team from here would soon make proposal to the Iranian counterparts that operation of the two oil fields would be awarded to Indonesia," President Widodo said in a cabinet meeting on Friday while elaborating on the outcome of his recent state visit to Iran, Fars News Agency reported.

The Indonesian president said in addition to the oil sector, the two countries could cooperate in the development of power plants and possible imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at a more reasonable price from Iran.

He further said that during the visit, Indonesia and Iran agreed to build an oil refinery in Indonesia at a cost of $5 billion with a processing capacity of 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

In relevant remarks in mid-December, the Indonesian president voiced his country's willingness to expand cooperation with Iran in economic and trade sectors. "We hope a new era of relations will begin in Indonesia-Iran relations," he added.

"I have agreed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to raise the volume of exchanges between Tehran and Ankara to $2 billion from the current $280 million," he added.

The MoUs covered areas such as electricity, trade and joint investment and judicial cooperation.