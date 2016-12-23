RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 24, 2016 0416 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174329
Publish Date: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 18:59:24 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran ready to supply Pakistan with modern buses

Iran ready to supply Pakistan with modern buses

Iran is ready to supply buses for Pakistan's transportation sector, announced Iran's consul general in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi.

According to Fars News Agency, Mehdi Sobhani said in a meeting with the Transport Minister of Sindh Province Nasir Shah in Karachi on Friday, "We can provide modern buses to improve public transport in Pakistan, specially in Sindh Province."

Nasir Shah lauded the assistance proposed by Iranian consul general in various transport-related projects and offering to provide 200 modern buses to improve public transport in the city.

In late August, Pakistan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on opening channels in their respective central banks for trade transactions.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to materialize the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Iran.

"The two sides agreed in principle to open banks accounts in their respective central banks for trade transactions in their local currencies," said a Pakistani Commerce Ministry statement.

Two sides had also agreed to take further steps on bilateral trade and investment including materializing the under-consideration FTA.

   
KeyWords
bus
Pakistan
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2220 sec