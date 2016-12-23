Iran ready to supply Pakistan with modern buses

Iran is ready to supply buses for Pakistan's transportation sector, announced Iran's consul general in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi.

According to Fars News Agency, Mehdi Sobhani said in a meeting with the Transport Minister of Sindh Province Nasir Shah in Karachi on Friday, "We can provide modern buses to improve public transport in Pakistan, specially in Sindh Province."

Nasir Shah lauded the assistance proposed by Iranian consul general in various transport-related projects and offering to provide 200 modern buses to improve public transport in the city.

In late August, Pakistan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on opening channels in their respective central banks for trade transactions.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to materialize the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Iran.

"The two sides agreed in principle to open banks accounts in their respective central banks for trade transactions in their local currencies," said a Pakistani Commerce Ministry statement.

Two sides had also agreed to take further steps on bilateral trade and investment including materializing the under-consideration FTA.