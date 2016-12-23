Iran-Turkey joint buses to meet Euro 5 standards

Iranian Oghab Afshan Company is slated to supply Navigo buses, powered by Euro 5 engines, in the Islamic Republic, under a license agreement inked with Turkey's Otokar.

Mahmoud Gholami, the export manager of the Iranian company told Trend News Agency that Oghab will assemble the vehicles at its plant in Semnan.

Noting that Oghab is a private bus manufacturer in Iran and is the market leader in bus and coach segments in the country, he added that the new Oghab buses will have a capacity of 25 passengers.

Turkish sources earlier estimated that the deal on the sale of Navigo, known as Sultan in Turkey, is valued at about $14 million.

Otokar has announced that the deal will take place in complete-knock-down (CKD) format.

Since last year's historic nuclear deal between Iran and the world's major powers, a surge in interest among multinational companies has been observed in investing in the Islamic Republic's largest non-oil sector — the automotive industry.

Iranian carmakers manufactured over 820,000 cars over an eight-month period between March and November, indicating a rise by 35.9 percent year-on-year.

According to the country's economic development plan, Iranian carmakers are expected to produce three million cars per year by 2025.