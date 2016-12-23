RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 24, 2016 0415 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174330
Publish Date: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 19:00:31 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran-Turkey joint buses to meet Euro 5 standards

Iran-Turkey joint buses to meet Euro 5 standards

Iranian Oghab Afshan Company is slated to supply Navigo buses, powered by Euro 5 engines, in the Islamic Republic, under a license agreement inked with Turkey's Otokar.

Mahmoud Gholami, the export manager of the Iranian company told Trend News Agency that Oghab will assemble the vehicles at its plant in Semnan.

Noting that Oghab is a private bus manufacturer in Iran and is the market leader in bus and coach segments in the country, he added that the new Oghab buses will have a capacity of 25 passengers.

Turkish sources earlier estimated that the deal on the sale of Navigo, known as Sultan in Turkey, is valued at about $14 million.

Otokar has announced that the deal will take place in complete-knock-down (CKD) format.

Since last year's historic nuclear deal between Iran and the world's major powers, a surge in interest among multinational companies has been observed in investing in the Islamic Republic's largest non-oil sector — the automotive industry.

Iranian carmakers manufactured over 820,000 cars over an eight-month period between March and November, indicating a rise by 35.9 percent year-on-year.

According to the country's economic development plan, Iranian carmakers are expected to produce three million cars per year by 2025.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Turkey
bus
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0683 sec