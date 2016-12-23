Iran keeps leading the way in latest FIFA World Rankings

Iran continues to lead the way in Asia following the release on Thursday of the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The Iranians climbed one place to be ranked 29th in the world, leading the way from Korea Republic (37th) in second, Japan (45th) in third, fourth-placed Australia (47th) and Saudi Arabia which climbed two places to 54th, the-afc.com wrote.

All five teams are currently competing in the third round of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a race to Russia that currently has an unbeaten Iran leading Group A and Saudi Arabia edging out Japan to sit atop Group B.

Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship runner-up Indonesia, is the best movers in Asia this month climbing eight spots to rank 171st globally. Myanmar, meanwhile, moved up seven places to 159th in the world.

Asia’s Top 10 (global ranking in brackets):

1. Iran (29th)

2. Korea Republic (37th)

3. Japan (45th)

4. Australia (47th)

5. Saudi Arabia (54th)

6. Uzbekistan (62nd)

7. UAE (64th)

8. China PR (82nd)

9. Qatar (87th)

10. Syria (96th)