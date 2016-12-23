Iran’s Azmoun among RFPL’s top five players

Rostov’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun ranked fourth among the top five players of the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL).

According to a public poll, other players in the list are Krasnodar striker Fedor Smolov, Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes and Denis Glushakov as well as CSKA Moscow's Igor Akinfeev, IRNA reported.

ESPN FC report

A recent report by ESPN FC revealed that Azmoun is among the wide options for Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Liverpool is expected to be busy during the winter transfer window after Jurgen Klopp admitted his squad is short of wingers.

Christian Pulisic, Julian Draxler, Azmoun, Julian Brandt and Promes are the options for the team.

The Liverpool manager said in November he may be forced to dip into the upcoming transfer market due to injuries and Sadio Mane's participation at next month's African Nations Cup.

Danny Ings' season-ending knee injury and the ankle ligament damage sustained to Philippe Coutinho have left Klopp short of options in the final third at times this season.

Liverpool is just one of a number of European clubs monitoring the situation of FC Rostov's Iranian forward.

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has also shown interest in signing the Rustov striker.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest goes beyond that with sources telling ESPN FC that the club "constantly monitors high-performing young players" and that any deal would be difficult due to Azmoun's extremely close relationship to former Rostov boss Kurban Berdyev, who would likely have a significant say in any transfer.

A source told ESPN FC in November that the 21-year-old could move to Anfield depending on the role in store for him.

Azmoun played in the Champions League this season and would be unlikely to give that up for a bit-part role at the Merseyside outfit.