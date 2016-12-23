Russians favor more Iranian cultural programs

Russian journalists attending the 'Week of Friendship Between the Children of Iran and Russia' in Russia's Volgograd Oblast have called for the continuation of such cultural programs.

A press conference for the event, which began on December 19 and will end today, was attended by two officials from Iran's Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA): Reza Mozouni and Masoumeh Abdollahi.

Mozouni, who is the head of IIDCYA's Kermanshah Branch, told the press conference that there are a lot of similarities between Volgograd Oblast and Kermanshah Province which were the forefronts of resistance in the wars imposed on Iran and Russia.

"Volgograd is a symbol of resistance and heroism during WWII while the Iranians also acted courageously during the eight years of war against Iran (1980-88)."

He pointed to the services extended by the IIDCYA including permanent and seasonal libraries and postal book supply. Mozouni described the institute as an influential player in fostering creativity among Iranian children and the youth.

"Iran and Russia have differing ambiance but they share the same language of smile," said the official in response to a question about how he viewed Volgograd Oblast. He pointed to 'The Ice in Love with Sun' as a puppet show advocating peace, friendship, and kindness.

Abdollahi, an official with IIDCYA's International Relations Department, also elaborated on the festivals and programs run by the institute internationally.

'The Week of Friendship Between the Children of Iran and Russia' was jointly organized by the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Department of Cultural Affairs of Iranian Expatriates, Iran's Cultural Center in Russia and the IIDCYA.