Libyan plane hijack ends in surrender at Maltese airport

Hijackers who took over a domestic Libyan flight on Friday and forced it to land in Malta surrendered, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

The hijackers were searched and taken into custody, Muscat said on his Twitter feed, Reuters reported.

They had earlier freed all passengers on board the Airbus A320.

An Afriqiyah Airways plane that was hijacked on Friday during an internal Libyan flight was diverted toward Malta, but turned back as far as Libyan airspace before changing course again and flying to the Mediterranean island, said the head of the airways office in Tripoli's Mitiga airport, Farouk al-Wifati.

A security official at Mitiga told Reuters earlier that the pilot had tried to persuade the hijackers to land in Libya, but they had refused.

The hijacker had told crew he was "pro-Gaddafi" and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not its seven crew, if his demands were met, the Times of Malta said.

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising in 2011, and the country has been racked by factional violence since.