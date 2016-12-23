Egypt agrees to UN Israel vote delay after call with Trump

Members meeting to decide on push to end settlements

Egypt said Friday it agreed to delay a vote on a UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements during a phone call between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Egypt on Thursday requested that the vote be postponed, one day after it submitted the draft text to the council, which prompted Israel to reach out to Trump to block a resolution, AFP reported.

Israel had asked Trump to intervene after learning that Washington, in a reversal of its policy under President Barack Obama, would not veto the resolution, an Israeli official said.

Trump, who issued a statement demanding that Washington exercise a veto, called Sisi.

In a statement on Friday, the Egyptian President’s Office said the phone call “touched on the draft resolution... on Israeli settlements”.

The Egyptian turnaround surprised many, but follows repeated expressions of admiration for Trump from Sisi, a former military chief who overthrew his predecessor in 2013, leading Obama to temporarily suspend military aid.

Israel had launched a frantic lobbying effort to pressure Egypt to drop the bid and reached out to its supporters in the United States and at the Security Council for support.

"After becoming aware that the (US) would not veto the anti-Israel resolution, Israeli officials reached out to Trump's transition team to ask for the president-elect's help to avert the resolution," an Israeli official said on condition of anonymity.

A similar resolution was vetoed by the United States in 2011.

Buried indefinitely

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Washington to block the draft, pointing to years of US willingness "to stand up in the UN and veto anti-Israel resolutions."

Trump's intervention and the Egyptian decision to postpone the vote appeared to have caught Washington off guard, with US Secretary of State John Kerry cancelling plans for a speech laying out a vision for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Obama's administration has expressed mounting anger over the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, and speculation has grown that he could launch another initiative before leaving office next month.

A senior Security Council diplomat suggested the motion could be buried indefinitely.

"There was a window of opportunity. Whether that window is still there is really not clear," said a Western diplomat.

Decision on push to end settlements

However, four UN Security Council members met on Friday to decide whether to vote on the resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements after Egypt’s withdrawal, Reuters reported.

New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal, who were co-sponsors of the draft resolution, told Egypt on Thursday night that if Cairo did not clarify its position, then they reserved the right to "proceed to put it to vote ASAP".

Security Council member Egypt has since officially withdrawn the text, which it had worked on with the Palestinians, allowing those four countries to call for a vote, diplomats said.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China to be adopted.

Arab ambassadors held an emergency meeting at the UN to press Egypt to move ahead with a vote but an Arab League committee decided after meeting in Cairo to continue talks on the motion.

Palestinian envoy Jamal al-Shobaki told reporters in Cairo that Egypt asked for more time and that there would be discussions over the next two days on the next step.

The United Nations maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months.

The draft resolution demands that "Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem (East Beit-ul-Moqaddas)".

The last round of US-brokered Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in April 2014, with settlements among the key issues.

Over half a million Israelis live in more than 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, including East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.