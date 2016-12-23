WA president: Iran could host Asian, world championships

World Archery (WA) president and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ugur Erdener said Iran can host the Asian and world championships providing that the country’s archers first improve their performance.

Erdener visited the facilities of Iran Archery Federation in his two-day trip to Tehran which began on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also met the president of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOC), Kioomars Hashemi, as well as Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Masoud Soltanifar during his visit.

“I am happy to come to Iran and visit the country’s archery camp. I would like to thank [Mohammad-Ali] Shojaei (the president of Iran Archery Federation) to arrange a meeting with some Iranian Parliament’s members as well,” Erdener said.

“Iran should participate at the Grand Prix and continental competitions to pave the way for hosting the Asian and world championships. Iran archery should improve its level,” he added.

Erdener also said that he will support female Muslim archers in the international events.