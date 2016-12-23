Effective terror fight sole solution to Mideast crises: Iran diplomat

A senior Iranian official says the ongoing crises in the Middle East region can only be solved through an effective and all-out campaign against terrorism and extremism.

“It is not possible to settle the ongoing crises in the region without an effective fight against extremism and terrorism,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari said after a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut on Friday.

He added that conflicts must also be resolved through a political solution based on negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has a clear standpoint in this regard and believes that these two issues must be pursued in parallel [with each other],” the Iranian diplomat said.

He noted that Lebanon has in two areas been a role model for all nations and states in the region over the past few decades.

“Resistance against foreign occupation and the expansionism of the Zionist regime [of Israel] and coexistence among people of various ethnicities, faiths, political and social groups are these two very important exemplary [features],” Jaberi Ansari said.

He expressed hope that regional governments and states would see better days in the future and the existing differences would be solved through understanding and dialogue.

Jaberi Ansari’s meeting with Nasrallah

The Iranian diplomat also on Friday held a meeting with Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest political developments in the region, particularly in Lebanon.

Fighters with the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah defended Lebanon against Israel during the 33-Day War in 2006 and Tel Aviv was forced to withdraw its troops without the achievement of any of its objectives. Hezbollah has also been successfully helping the Syrian army fight Saudi-backed Takfiri militants in order to prevent the Syrian conflict from spilling over to Lebanon.

On October 31, Lebanese legislators elected Michel Aoun as president, ending a 29-month presidential vacuum. The Maronite Christian founder of the Free Patriotic Movement succeeded Michel Sleiman.

On Sunday, the country announced forming a new 30-minister cabinet led by Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The government brought together the country’s whole political spectrum except for the Christian Phalangist party, which did not accept the portfolio it had been offered.

Jaberi Ansari arrived in Lebanon after he wrapped up a visit to Syria, where he had met separately with President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.