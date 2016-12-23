Headless body of Muslim man found in Myanmar's Rakhine

The decapitated body of a Muslim villager has been discovered in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine.

The President's Office of Myanmar confirmed in a statement issued on Friday that a man, identified as Shu Nar Myar, had been killed.

Police did not give a motive for the killing of the 41-year-old man, whose body was found floating in a river, but said he had spoken with local journalists in the village of Ngakhura on December 21.

"On Thursday (December 22) his family said he had disappeared after giving interviews to journalists," said Police Colonel Thet Naing in the town of Maungdaw. "This afternoon (Friday) I got the report his headless body was found... we have confirmed from villagers that it is him."

Myanmar's government forces have killed more than 80 people in Rakhine since a deadly crackdown on the Rohingya Muslims started there, according to official figures.

Unidentified elements attacked police posts near Myanmar's border with Bangladesh on October 9, killing nine officers.

Myanmar's government blamed the Rohingya, a persecuted minority group in the country, for the deadly incident.

At least 34,000 Muslims from the Rohingya community in Rakhine have fled across the border to Bangladesh ever since.

The government has blatantly denied violence against the Muslims. Rights groups say the brutality amounts to crimes against humanity.

The President's Office of Myanmar also claimed that the man had denied stories of military abuse when speaking to the reporters.

The UN has described the Rohingya as one of the world's most persecuted minorities.

Myanmar's government denies full citizenship to the members of the Rohingya community despite their long-time standing in the country.