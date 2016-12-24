RSS
News ID:174361
Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:43:58 GMT
Service: Middle East
Syria reinforces Homs push after Aleppo win

The Syrian military, in high spirits after liberating Syria’s second city of Aleppo from armed groups, has stepped up its counterterrorism push in Homs Province farther to the south.

Government forces drove Daesh terrorists out of several strategic positions across the sprawling central province on Saturday, Press TV reported.

Notable among the advances was the retaking of the Qubbah Hill and surrounding checkpoints in the provincial capital of Homs’ countryside. The terrorists were pushed back to the nearby village of Khattab as a result. Military sources said up to 40 terrorists were killed in the operation.

A unit of the Syrian military also thwarted an attack by terrorists against the Jubb al-Jarrah District, which lies 75 kilometers to the east of the city. The official Syrian Arab News Agency said the counteroffensive had killed 20 terrorists, including a terrorist ringleader named Abu Bakr Halqaya.

The military also struck the positions of the terrorist groups of Ahrar al-Sham and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) in the city’s northern suburbs, killing a number of the members.

Additionally, the troops made advances in the periphery of the T4 Military Airport in the Homs Province’s southeast after foiling a Daesh attack on the facility.

Daesh was recently flushed out of the ancient city of Palmyra in the province, but has staged a comeback.

 

Explosion rocks Aleppo

 

Syrian state TV said an explosion rocked eastern Aleppo as some residents were returning to their homes after the government assumed full control of the city earlier this week.

It said the explosion on Saturday was caused by a device left inside a school by armed groups, who withdrew from their last remaining enclave under a ceasefire deal after more than four years of fighting, AP reported.

A correspondent for Lebanon's Hezbollah-run Al-Manar TV was reporting live from the area when the blast sounded in the background, sending a huge cloud of dust into the air. The correspondent later said that at least three people were killed.

The groups’ pullout from Aleppo, which was completed on Thursday, marks President Bashar Assad's greatest victory since the conflict began in 2011.

 

 

   
