Saudi airstrikes kill nine Yemeni kids, women

Nine Yemeni civilians, all of them women and children, have been killed and several others injured in a Saudi airstrike on a residential area in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ibb.

The Saudi attack was carried out against the Far Al Udayn District of Ibb early on Saturday, claiming the lives of seven children and two women, al-Masirah satellite TV reported.

Saudi jets also bombarded the Ninth District of the capital, Sana’a, several times, but no reports on possible casualties were available.

Earlier on Friday, Yemeni army soldiers, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, had shot dead three Saudi troops in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Jizan. They had also killed over a dozen Saudi mercenaries inside Yemen.

Yemeni forces also foiled infiltration attempts by Saudi mercenaries on three fronts near the city of Ta’izz, the capital of a southwestern province of the same name.

Saudi Arabia has been waging war on Yemen since March 2015. The Saudi aggression, which has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an unsuccessful attempt to reinstate Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a Saudi ally who has resigned as Yemen’s president but seeks to forcefully return to power.

The Saudi strikes have also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.

Yemeni forces have been fighting back the Saudi war, including by staging retaliatory attacks.