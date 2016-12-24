Iran enjoying security within, outside borders: IRGC commander

A senior Iranian military commander says the Islamic Republic has been able to ensure security for itself both within and outside its borders.

Speaking on Saturday, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said enemies had been attempting ever since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 to portray Iran as incapable of providing security for itself.

However, he said, Iran has attained “sustainable, popular security,” which he said was the biggest achievement of the Islamic Republic after the Revolution.

The IRGC commander also said that the Israeli and Saudi regimes were working feverishly to endanger the Islamic Republic’s security and were going out of their ways to set up liaisons and contacts toward that purpose. All such attempts have, however, been foiled, he said.

“Today, the sphere of [our] security has exceeded the country’s borders,” Jafari said.

As a case in point, he cited Iran’s successful provision of advisory military support to the counterterrorism operations by the Syrian military, which on Thursday managed to recapture the Arab country’s second city of Aleppo from foreign-backed militants.

The defeat suffered by the militants on the Aleppo battlefront was “a great one imposed on the enemies, the most important of them being the US and Israel,” Jafari said.