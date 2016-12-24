RSS
News ID:174376
Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 18:25:22 GMT
Service: Culture

Tehran's City Theater, first host of Vietnam Cultural Week

The first part of the specialized programs for Vietnam Cultural Week was held at Tehran's City Theater on Saturday.

According to IRNA, the program was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Hong Thach.

Iran's cultural authorities initiated plans to hold Vietnam Cultural Week following President Hassan Rouhani's visit to that country in October.

Some of the programs scheduled for the week are a lecture by the Vietnamese ambassador, a performance of traditional Vietnamese music and the screening of films.

Cultural troupes from the provinces of Fars and Isfahan, Kish Island, Kashan City and Tehran's Niavaran Cultural Complex will also hold programs during the week.

   
Vietnam
cultural week
IranDaily
 
