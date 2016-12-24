EU: JCPOA Joint Commission to convene on January 10

A high-level commission that oversees Iran's nuclear deal with world powers will meet in Vienna on January 10 to address a complaint by Tehran about the renewing of sanctions by the United States, a statement from the EU said.

The meeting was called on Saturday by the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of the nuclear deal for its signatories – Iran, the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, AFP reported.

"The meeting will review the implementation of the agreement and discuss the issues raised in the letter (Iranian) Foreign Minister Zarif addressed on 16 December to (Mogherini)," the statement said.

Zarif formally requested the meeting after Washington on December 2 extended the Iran Sanctions Act – which mostly seeks to limit Iran's oil and gas trade – for another decade.

Although it received overwhelming support from the US Congress, President Barack Obama argues the act is largely symbolic since its measures are suspended as long as the nuclear deal remains in place.

Zarif had earlier announced the date of meeting.

In an official letter to Mogherini, Zarif said Iran and the P5+1 group of countries need to hold a joint commission meeting to discuss the recent US move to renew the Iran Sanctions Act in violation of the nuclear agreement.

“Zarif also said that the deal has empowered Iran with legal options to take in the event it was breached and that the country does not need to refer the case to the UN Security Council,” the Iranian lawmaker, Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, quoted the foreign minister as saying.

He said the country has started taking countermeasures over the recent US violation of a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord.

Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the accord between Iran and six other countries, including the United States, removed all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran in exchange for some limitations on the Iranian nuclear program.

Tehran has verifiably been committed to its obligations as per the agreement, but the US Congress has voted to renew a piece of legislation against Iran that has been deemed by Iranian officials as a violation of the nuclear accord.

In reaction, President Hassan Rouhani earlier issued a directive to the Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to take certain retaliatory measures.

He ordered the AEOI to plan work on nuclear propulsion devices to be used in sea transport and the Foreign Ministry to address the breach of the accord thorough legal and international channels.