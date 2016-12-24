RSS
December 24, 2016

Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016
Aoun hails Rouhani's efforts to expand ties

Lebanese President Michel Aoun hailed the efforts made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to develop bilateral relations.

The Lebanese president made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari on Friday evening, IRNA reported.

The two sides reviewed ways to foster relations between Tehran and Beirut. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, Lebanon in particular.

Touching upon peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians in Lebanon, Aoun underscored that Beirut had managed to settle its problems by recognizing the rights and respecting beliefs of different tribes, religions and political parties in this Arabic country.

Citing the trilateral meeting in Moscow as a pivotal step towards settling regional crises, he expressed hope that other courtiers could join the move in the near future.

Michel Aoun praised Iran for its contribution to the settlement of the regional crises, hoping for the continued “stabilizing” role that Iran plays in the region.

The Iranian diplomat applauded Lebanon for its success in bridging political differences through “dialogue and national consensus,” stressing that such Lebanese procedures could become a paradigm of settling regional conflicts.

Jaberi Ansari also expressed hope that the level of Iran-Lebanon relations, economic ties in particular, could further grow during Aoun's tenure as president.

He also conveyed President Rouhani’s message to his Lebanese counterpart during the meeting.

As per the Lebanese Foreign Ministry's statement, in his message President Rouhani has emphasized the need for the expansion of all-out relations between the two countries, particularly during President Aoun's tenure.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister visited Lebanon as part of a regional tour that took him earlier to Syria.

In Lebanon, he also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In Syria, the Iranian official held meetings with top Syrian officials in Damascus, including President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

 

   
