Jimenez appointed Iran boxing coach

Cuba's Fernandez Jimenez was named as the new head coach of the Iranian national boxing team.

The Cuban, 52, will arrive in Iran on December 30 to take up his new position, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Jimenez will be assisted by Asghar Sharafi, Alireza Estaki and Homayoun Amiri in his new role.

Among others to join Iran's coaching staff is the Asian Games (2006) Iranian gold medal winner Ali Mazaheri.