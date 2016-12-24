IME weekly trade nears $200m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $200 million and weighing over 381,560 tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week (December 19-23).

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in over 189,443 tons of oil and petrochemical products, including 64,010 tons of bitumen, 43,494 tons of polymer products, 41,500 tons of chemical products, 1,180 tons of sulfur, 640 tons of insulation and 150 tons of argon with a total value of $97.3 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall also dealt in 73,714 tons of sugar, 30,722 tons of feed barley, 160 tons of rice and 6,000 tons of maize last week.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 116,237 tons of metal and mineral products, including 111,510 tons of steel products, 2,280 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 2,020 tons of aluminum valued at $79.4 million in the past week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.