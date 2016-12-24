Tehran-Moscow ties will stabilize energy market: Russian expert

A Russian expert believes that new agreements between his country and Iran will have impacts on the future stability of global energy market.

Igor Morozov, a member of the Council of the Federation Committee for Foreign Affairs, told IRNA that given the rich oil and gas reserves of the two countries, Moscow-Tehran cooperation in the oil and gas industries will have an effect on the future energy market.

Morozov, who was recently in Tehran to take part in the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission meeting, described last week's energy deal between Russia's Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as very important.

Based on the deal, Russia will study Iran's Cheshmeh-Khosh and Changuleh oilfields.

On the latest decision by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lower production level, the Russian expert said the decision will raise oil prices and then stabilize it.

The expert further described the mid-December visit of the Russian delegation led by Energy Minister Alexander Novak to Iran as an indication of Moscow's determination to establish deeper trade ties with Tehran.