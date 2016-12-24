Iran can supply gas to Europe via Georgia, Black Sea

Iran's gas can be exported to Europe via Georgia and the Black Sea in the near future, said head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

According to Fars News Agency, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie noted, "Cooperation between the two countries (Iran and Armenia) is of special importance in energy security and in the near future, Iran's gas can be transferred to Europe via Georgia and Black Sea."

Shafeie accompanied President Hassan Rouhani's delegation during the three-nation tour of Central Asia, which included Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from December 21-23.

He said Iran and Armenia have in recent years been strategic partners in the region.

Iran and Armenia, he noted, can cooperate in the exchange of technical and engineering services as well as in energy, petrochemicals, power transfer, dam building, establishment of factories, mining, agriculture, tourism, particularly eco-tourism and health tourism, cooperation in a third country and cooperation between the small and medium-sized companies.

He suggested the transportation of Armenian goods to other countries, especially China, India and Southeast Asia, via Iran's Persian Gulf ports.