RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 24, 2016 0541 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174386
Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 18:53:49 GMT
Service: Iran

Banking ties with Kyrgyzstan reviewed

Banking ties with Kyrgyzstan reviewed

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif and Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolkunbek Abdygulov reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the banking sector.

A CBI statement said that in the meeting, which took place during Iran's President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Kyrgyzstan, Seif and Abdygulov held talks on developing banking ties to boost trade exchanges between the two countries, IRNA reported.

The two officials also considered using Iran and Kyrgyz national currencies in bilateral trade.

Outlining Iran's post-JCPOA attitudes and approaches towards its northern neighbors, especially Kyrgyzstan, Seif called for speedy signing of a memorandum of understanding between the central banks of the countries to address the concerns of businessmen and help solve their problems.

Abdygulov said that he is planning to visit Iran along with a delegation of the heads of Kyrgyz banks with the aim of initiating cooperation with Iranian banks.

President Hassan Rouhani was in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek on December 22.

   
KeyWords
bank
Kyrgyzstan
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2084 sec