Banking ties with Kyrgyzstan reviewed

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif and Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolkunbek Abdygulov reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the banking sector.

A CBI statement said that in the meeting, which took place during Iran's President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Kyrgyzstan, Seif and Abdygulov held talks on developing banking ties to boost trade exchanges between the two countries, IRNA reported.

The two officials also considered using Iran and Kyrgyz national currencies in bilateral trade.

Outlining Iran's post-JCPOA attitudes and approaches towards its northern neighbors, especially Kyrgyzstan, Seif called for speedy signing of a memorandum of understanding between the central banks of the countries to address the concerns of businessmen and help solve their problems.

Abdygulov said that he is planning to visit Iran along with a delegation of the heads of Kyrgyz banks with the aim of initiating cooperation with Iranian banks.

President Hassan Rouhani was in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek on December 22.