Pakistan to facilitate gas purchase from Iran

Islamabad is seeking ways to facilitate the purchase of electricity and gas from Iran, said Pakistan Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

According to IRNA, the Pakistani minister said that during his upcoming visit to Tehran, he would hold talks on cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in the purchase of electricity for Gwadar port.

Pakistan, he noted, is also willing to import electricity from Iran for all areas along the Iran-Pakistan border. "Talks will be held on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and we will try to find ways to facilitate purchase of power and gas from Iran."

Quoting the latest information from Pakistani central bank, he said, "We hope that in the next few weeks, impediments to banking cooperation between the two countries will be removed and not much is left until the start of the cooperation."

He said about two months ago, the Pakistani cabinet decided to resume banking activities between Iran and Pakistan and consequently, talks were held to that effect.

He added that Pakistan's central bank has recently announced that the talks on resolving banking problems between the two countries are in the final stage.

Dastgir Khan referred to his visit to Tehran in the next few days and said talks with Iranian officials on important issues, including Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and activation of mutual banking channels will be the most important objectives of his visit to Tehran.

"The visit is in all aimed at expansion of commercial and economic cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad."

He hoped to hear good news of activation of banking channels of both countries in the near future.

"So far, good progress has been observed in the talks on FTA and we hope the contract between Iran and Pakistan will be finalized by 2017. Of course one year for finalization of such an important contract is a logical and acceptable," he concluded.