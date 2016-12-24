RSS
December 24, 2016 0540 GMT

News ID:174388
Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 18:55:47 GMT
Service: Iran

Buhari: Nigerian Army 'crushes' Boko Haram in one of last strongholds

Buhari: Nigerian Army 'crushes' Boko Haram in one of last strongholds

The Nigerian Army has defeated Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest, one of the terrorists' last remaining strongholds, President Muhammadu Buhari said Saturday.

A campaign lasting for months in the 1,300 square-kilometer forest in northeastern Borno state led to the "final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest" on Friday, Buhari said in a statement, AFP reported.

He congratulated his troops for "finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at 'Camp Zero', which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest".

"The terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice," he said.

The statement made no mention of the whereabouts of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram faction based in the forest.

The Nigerian military has in recent weeks been carrying out a large-scale offensive in the Sambisa forest, a vast former colonial game reserve that has been the group's base.

 

   
